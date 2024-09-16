IT Support Specialist (CPT Onsite) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

CONDUCT regular checks on network and data security while ensuring the repair & maintenance of hardware and software as the next IT Support Specialist wanted by a dynamic Distributor in the Automotive Industry. You will also be responsible for the installation, configuration, maintenance, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Open networks, Local Area networks including Wireless Access Points and Wide Area Networks and provide technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone). Applicants must have suitable work experience in a similar role including have worked with Pastel & Excel and is able to work on both Hardware and Software. You must possess a valid Driver’s License and your own reliable vehicle as travel to clients may be expected.

DUTIES:

Deal with hardware and software repairs and maintenance.

Deployment, administration, maintenance and troubleshoot Microsoft products: Office 365, etc.

Installation, configuration, maintenance, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Open networks, Local Area networks including Wireless Access Points and Wide Area Networks.

Installation, administration, troubleshooting and repair of Computer and Server Hardware.

Supplier Relations Management.

Install and configure computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers and scanners.

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks.

Respond in a timely manner to service issues and requests.

Provide technical support across the company (this may be in person or over the phone).

Setup accounts for new users.

Perform regular checks on network and data security.

Identify and act on opportunities to improve and update software and systems.

Conduct regular system audits.

Run and share regular operation system reports with senior staff.

Responsibility for ensuring data quality.

Run report on a daily and monthly basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant work experience in a similar role.

Must have worked with Pastel, Excel and is able to work on Hardware and Software.

A valid Driver’s License and your own reliable vehicle.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Support

Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position