SAP Data Analyst (BW/SAC) hybrid (contract) 2649 (TB) – Gauteng Midrand

- Incident processing and adhering to SLA standards.
- SAP BW Transport Management.
- Support with month-end processes.
- User support.
- Support SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) implementations and dashboards.
- Post go-live support.
- General operations support.
- End to end testing support.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & experience required:
- Matric (Senior Certificate).
- IT Degree/Diploma.
- SAP BW/SAC Certification required.
- 5 years minimum experience required as an SAP BW/SAC Consultant.
- Experience working in international teams.
Skills required (compulsory):
- SAP SAC.
- SAP HANA.
- JIRA and Confluence.
- Agile working experience.
- SAP BW backend and queries.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Data Analyst
- SAP BW
- SAP SAC