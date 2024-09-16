SAP Data Analyst (BW/SAC) hybrid (contract) 2649 (TB)

Sep 16, 2024

  • Incident processing and adhering to SLA standards.

  • SAP BW Transport Management.

  • Support with month-end processes.

  • User support.

  • Support SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) implementations and dashboards.

  • Post go-live support.

  • General operations support.

  • End to end testing support.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

  • Matric (Senior Certificate).

  • IT Degree/Diploma.

  • SAP BW/SAC Certification required.

  • 5 years minimum experience required as an SAP BW/SAC Consultant.

  • Experience working in international teams.

Skills required (compulsory):

  • SAP SAC.

  • SAP HANA.

  • JIRA and Confluence.

  • Agile working experience.

  • SAP BW backend and queries.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Data Analyst
  • SAP BW
  • SAP SAC

