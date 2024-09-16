SAP Developer (ABAP/UI5) (Expert) 0315 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Functional and technical enhancement on the Product Solution for Physical Logistics

Maintenance and development enhancement for the Product Solution for Physical Logistics

Support for functional refinement of requirements for the Sub Product Owner

Problem analysis and bug fixing of the Product Solution for Physical Logistics

Process design for the Product Solution for Physical Logistics

Customizing of the defined processes

Developer support for implementation new enhancements (User stories)

Testing in Physical Logistics (manual as well as automated, CBTA or Tosca)

Operations Stand-by Support as and when required

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Management or a related field or similar qualification

Relevant Work Experience in Automotive Industry

Essential Skills Requirements:

At least 10 years’ experience in ABAP Development

At least 5 years’ experience in logistics (Modules MM; WM;EWM) from a functional perspective

Good understanding of ABAP Objects

Good knowledge in integration technology (Idoc, Odata)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience in SAP UI5 & FIORI Development

S/4 technical knowledge

Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

ABAP Development

logistics

ABAP Objects

Learn more/Apply for this position