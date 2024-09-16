SAP Developer (ABAP/UI5) (Expert) 0315 TT

Functional and technical enhancement on the Product Solution for Physical Logistics
Maintenance and development enhancement for the Product Solution for Physical Logistics
Support for functional refinement of requirements for the Sub Product Owner
Problem analysis and bug fixing of the Product Solution for Physical Logistics
Process design for the Product Solution for Physical Logistics
Customizing of the defined processes
Developer support for implementation new enhancements (User stories)
Testing in Physical Logistics (manual as well as automated, CBTA or Tosca)
Operations Stand-by Support as and when required
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business Management or a related field or similar qualification
Relevant Work Experience in Automotive Industry
Essential Skills Requirements:
At least 10 years’ experience in ABAP Development
At least 5 years’ experience in logistics (Modules MM; WM;EWM) from a functional perspective
Good understanding of ABAP Objects
Good knowledge in integration technology (Idoc, Odata)
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience in SAP UI5 & FIORI Development
S/4 technical knowledge
Agile working experience
