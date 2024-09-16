Senior Business Analyst (Software) – Remote Remote

Join a team dedicated to delivering high-performance digital services that drive results and exceed expectations.

This is an ideal opportunity to harness your BCom or BSc Degree in IT and accelerate your career in the mining and software industry.

Strong Business Analysis skills

Experience defining and designing software solutions

Ability to maintain strong client relationships

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

4-6 years’ of experience in Business Analysis and Engineering

Desired Skills:

BA

Software

Business Analyst

Stakeholder Management

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

