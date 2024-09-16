Senior IT Technician

Sep 16, 2024

Job Purpose:
The purpose of the role will be to provide server, systems, and end-user support on behalf of the company department, serving the company and all its subsidiaries.

Qualifications:

  • A+ and N+ Certified
  • ITIL v3 Foundation and/or ITIL 4 Foundation Certified
  • Microsoft SQL Certified – Preferred
  • Microsoft Office 365 Certified

Experience Required:
At least five years’ experience dealing with the following:

The IT Systems & Support Engineer will be:

  • Accountable for all support requirements as well as ad-hoc requirements and changes in support of IT projects.
  • Accountable for management and maintenance of all IT systems and servers.
  • Include all elements of proactive maintenance, incidents and change requests across IT platforms in the company.
  • Responsibilities will include design, support, and maintenance pertinent to all Systems and Services within the Information Technology department’s remit
  • Operating Systems: Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 R2, Server 2012 R2, Server 2016 and Server 2019
  • Solid knowledge and experience of SQL Server
  • Solid knowledge and experience with Microsoft Active Directory
  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Microsoft Exchange 2013 design, support, and maintenance
  • Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft 365 Administration inclusive of SharePoint, Online Exchange, Security and Compliance, Teams, and Office applications.
  • Storage Area Networks: SAN
  • Hardware troubleshooting / repair and knowledge of Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, etc
  • Virtual Disk creation and Presentation
  • Adding Hosts
  • Configuring of Zoning and Mappings
  • Experience with using server management tools on Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, etc.

Technical and Behavioral competencies required:

  • Analytical skills
  • Excellent communication skills across all levels
  • Results driven/orientated
  • Excellent planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work effectively with others, share and impart knowledge
  • Ability to meet deadlines
  • Ability to work under pressure

Specific Job Requirements:

  • This job requires some degree of traveling between the company branches, subsidiaries, garages and may involve working on weekends where business needs require.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Server
  • Internet Information Services (IIS)
  • Microsoft Exchange 2013
  • Microsoft Office 365
  • Microsoft 365 Administration
  • SharePoint
  • Online Exchange

