Senior IT Technician – Gauteng Primrose

The purpose of the role will be to provide server, systems, and end-user support on behalf of the company department, serving the company and all its subsidiaries

Qualifications:

A+ and N+ Certified

ITIL v3 Foundation and/or ITIL 4 Foundation Certified

Microsoft SQL Certified – Preferred

Microsoft Office 365 Certified

Experience Required:

At least five years’ experience dealing with the following:

The IT Systems & Support Engineer will be:

Accountable for all support requirements as well as ad-hoc requirements and changes in support of IT projects.

Accountable for management and maintenance of all IT systems and servers.

Include all elements of proactive maintenance, incidents and change requests across IT platforms in the company.

Responsibilities will include design, support, and maintenance pertinent to all Systems and Services within the Information Technology department’s remit

Operating Systems: Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 R2, Server 2012 R2, Server 2016 and Server 2019

Solid knowledge and experience of SQL Server

Solid knowledge and experience with Microsoft Active Directory

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Microsoft Exchange 2013 design, support, and maintenance

Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft 365 Administration inclusive of SharePoint, Online Exchange, Security and Compliance, Teams, and Office applications.

Storage Area Networks: SAN

Hardware troubleshooting / repair and knowledge of Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, etc

Virtual Disk creation and Presentation

Adding Hosts

Configuring of Zoning and Mappings

Experience with using server management tools on Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, etc.

Technical and Behavioral competencies required:

Analytical skills

Excellent communication skills across all levels

Results driven/orientated

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Ability to work effectively with others, share and impart knowledge

Ability to meet deadlines

Ability to work under pressure

Specific Job Requirements:

This job requires some degree of traveling between the company branches, subsidiaries, garages and may involve working on weekends where business needs require.

Desired Skills:

Systems & Support Engineer

SQL Server

Microsoft Active Directory

Microsoft 365 Administration

Storage Area Networks

