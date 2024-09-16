Senior IT Technician – Gauteng Primrose

The purpose of the role will be to provide server, systems, and end-user support on behalf of the company department, serving the company and all its subsidiaries
Qualifications:
- A+ and N+ Certified
- ITIL v3 Foundation and/or ITIL 4 Foundation Certified
- Microsoft SQL Certified – Preferred
- Microsoft Office 365 Certified
Experience Required:
At least five years’ experience dealing with the following:
The IT Systems & Support Engineer will be:
- Accountable for all support requirements as well as ad-hoc requirements and changes in support of IT projects.
- Accountable for management and maintenance of all IT systems and servers.
- Include all elements of proactive maintenance, incidents and change requests across IT platforms in the company.
- Responsibilities will include design, support, and maintenance pertinent to all Systems and Services within the Information Technology department’s remit
- Operating Systems: Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 R2, Server 2012 R2, Server 2016 and Server 2019
- Solid knowledge and experience of SQL Server
- Solid knowledge and experience with Microsoft Active Directory
- Internet Information Services (IIS)
- Microsoft Exchange 2013 design, support, and maintenance
- Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft 365 Administration inclusive of SharePoint, Online Exchange, Security and Compliance, Teams, and Office applications.
- Storage Area Networks: SAN
- Hardware troubleshooting / repair and knowledge of Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, etc
- Virtual Disk creation and Presentation
- Adding Hosts
- Configuring of Zoning and Mappings
- Experience with using server management tools on Dell, Acer, Asus, Lenovo, etc.
Technical and Behavioral competencies required:
- Analytical skills
- Excellent communication skills across all levels
- Results driven/orientated
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
- Ability to work effectively with others, share and impart knowledge
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Ability to work under pressure
Specific Job Requirements:
- This job requires some degree of traveling between the company branches, subsidiaries, garages and may involve working on weekends where business needs require.
Desired Skills:
- Systems & Support Engineer
- SQL Server
- Microsoft Active Directory
- Microsoft 365 Administration
- Storage Area Networks