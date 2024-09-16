Senior .Net Developer (Optimizely/Episerver or Sitecore/Contentful) (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR passion for delivering challenging, cutting-edge web & mobile solutions as a Senior .Net Developer with Optimizely/Episerver or Sitecore/Contentful is sought by a dynamic provider of Tailored Digital Solutions. The ideal candidate will have worked on web-focused .Net based projects. You will require 6 years of suitable work experience and able to operate Jira, CI/CD, Git, Azure DevOps or Octopus

DUTIES:

Write, develop, and test high-quality code.

Peer review work.

Mentor more Junior Developers.

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or proven experience-based equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

6 Years relevant experience with .Net Development as well as experience with Optimizely/Episerver or Sitecore/Contentful.

Jira, CI/CD, Git, Azure DevOps or Octopus for .NET.

A good understanding of the Web Front End ecosystem.

Familiar with good practices for distributed systems integration and performance.

Understand good practices on Engineering with a security-first mindset.

Advantageous –

Have led and/or delivered work that’s been shipped on an Optimizely DXC platform.

COMMENTS:

