Senior PowerApps Developer

Sep 16, 2024

Senior PowerApps Developer – 6-Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric [Grade 12]
  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field
  • Proven experience as a PowerApps developer
  • Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components
  • Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
  • Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform
  • Experience with custom connectors and API integrations
  • Knowledge of data modeling and management within PowerApps
  • SQL experience
  • SharePoint Administration

Responsibilities:

  • Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.
  • Mentor junior developers and guide best practices.
  • Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.
  • Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • Software
  • Developer
  • Technical

