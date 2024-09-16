Senior PowerApps Developer – 6-Month Contract
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric [Grade 12]
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field
- Proven experience as a PowerApps developer
- Strong understanding of Power Platform and its components
- Proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics 365 integration
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
- Certifications in Microsoft Power Platform
- Experience with custom connectors and API integrations
- Knowledge of data modeling and management within PowerApps
- SQL experience
- SharePoint Administration
Responsibilities:
- Architect and develop high-quality PowerApps applications.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate PowerApps with other Microsoft services.
- Mentor junior developers and guide best practices.
- Stay updated with the latest PowerApps features and updates.
- Ensure applications meet all technical specifications and business requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Developer
- Technical