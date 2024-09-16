System Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client, based in Woodmead is looking for the services of a Systems Engineer. You should have an MCITP and Azure Certification, and have experience with LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices. Send your CV now.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Matric Qualification

MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must be willing to work overtime (evenings and weekends)

Desired Skills:

MCITP

Azure

LAN

Learn more/Apply for this position