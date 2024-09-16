System Engineer – Remote Remote

Our client, based in Woodmead is looking for the services of a Systems Engineer. You should have an MCITP and Azure Certification, and have experience with LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices. Send your CV now.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
- Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:
- Matric Qualification
- MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:
- 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
- Must be willing to work overtime (evenings and weekends)
Desired Skills:
- MCITP
- Azure
- LAN