Systems Engineer – Global Ops

Sep 16, 2024

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.
Key Performance Areas:

  • Design Information Systems and related architecture 15%
  • Installing and configuring Information Systems 25%
  • Troubleshoot Information Systems errors 25%
  • Provide support on Information Systems 15%
  • Ensure the continuity of Information Systems 20%

Competency Requirements for Position
Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
  • Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

Skills:

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
  • Written and verbal communication skills

Behavioral:

  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Problem solving
  • Accurate
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to operate independently and within a team

Minimum Qualification:

  • Matric Certificate
  • MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
  • CCNA an advantage

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work overtime (evenings and weekends)

Key Stakeholder Relationships

Internal

  • Global Operations

External

  • Customers

Key Performance Areas & Indicators

Design Information Systems and related architecture

  • Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect – Respond within 1 day to request
  • Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible – Positive Staff feedback

Installing and configuring Information Systems

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
  • Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible- Positive Customer feedback
  • Update Remedy daily

Troubleshoot Information Systems errors

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
  • Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem – Accurate diagnosis of root causes – Efficient resolution – Update Remedy daily
  • Provide Customers with regular progress reports – Positive Customer feedback

Provide Support on Information Systems

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
  • Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible – Accurate diagnosis of root causes
  • Efficient resolution
  • Update Remedy daily
  • Positive Customer feedback

Ensure the continuity of Information Systems

  • Manage Information Systems backups – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
  • Provide Customers with regular reports and updates – Positive Customer feedback

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • Design Information Systems
  • Installing and configuring
  • Troubleshoot

