Systems Engineer – Global Ops – Remote Remote

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.

Key Performance Areas:

Design Information Systems and related architecture 15%

Installing and configuring Information Systems 25%

Troubleshoot Information Systems errors 25%

Provide support on Information Systems 15%

Ensure the continuity of Information Systems 20%

Competency Requirements for Position

Knowledge:

Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

Skills:

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies

Written and verbal communication skills

Behavioral:

Customer Responsiveness

Problem solving

Accurate

Attention to detail

Ability to operate independently and within a team

Minimum Qualification:

Matric Certificate

MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

CCNA an advantage

Minimum Experience:

5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work overtime (evenings and weekends)

Key Stakeholder Relationships

Internal

Global Operations

External

Customers

Key Performance Areas & Indicators

Design Information Systems and related architecture

Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect – Respond within 1 day to request

Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible – Positive Staff feedback

Installing and configuring Information Systems

Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket

Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible- Positive Customer feedback

Update Remedy daily

Troubleshoot Information Systems errors

Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket

Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem – Accurate diagnosis of root causes – Efficient resolution – Update Remedy daily

Provide Customers with regular progress reports – Positive Customer feedback

Provide Support on Information Systems

Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket

Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible – Accurate diagnosis of root causes

Efficient resolution

Update Remedy daily

Positive Customer feedback

Ensure the continuity of Information Systems

Manage Information Systems backups – Respond within 1 hour to ticket

Provide Customers with regular reports and updates – Positive Customer feedback

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Design Information Systems

Installing and configuring

Troubleshoot

Learn more/Apply for this position