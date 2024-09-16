Systems Engineer – Global Ops – Remote Remote

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.
Key Performance Areas:
- Design Information Systems and related architecture 15%
- Installing and configuring Information Systems 25%
- Troubleshoot Information Systems errors 25%
- Provide support on Information Systems 15%
- Ensure the continuity of Information Systems 20%
Competency Requirements for Position
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
- Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
Skills:
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
- Written and verbal communication skills
Behavioral:
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently and within a team
Minimum Qualification:
- Matric Certificate
- MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
- CCNA an advantage
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work overtime (evenings and weekends)
Key Stakeholder Relationships
Internal
- Global Operations
External
- Customers
Key Performance Areas & Indicators
Design Information Systems and related architecture
- Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect – Respond within 1 day to request
- Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible – Positive Staff feedback
Installing and configuring Information Systems
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
- Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible- Positive Customer feedback
- Update Remedy daily
Troubleshoot Information Systems errors
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
- Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem – Accurate diagnosis of root causes – Efficient resolution – Update Remedy daily
- Provide Customers with regular progress reports – Positive Customer feedback
Provide Support on Information Systems
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
- Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible – Accurate diagnosis of root causes
- Efficient resolution
- Update Remedy daily
- Positive Customer feedback
Ensure the continuity of Information Systems
- Manage Information Systems backups – Respond within 1 hour to ticket
- Provide Customers with regular reports and updates – Positive Customer feedback
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineer
- Design Information Systems
- Installing and configuring
- Troubleshoot