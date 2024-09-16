Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 16, 2024

Perform both Manual and Automation Testing

Design and Develop Test Automation Frameworks

Testing on collection products and payment systems

Involved in Integration and migration projects

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience)

ISTQB Certification

At least 5 Years experience preferably gained in the Financial Services / Banking Industries

Experience with either Selenium or Power Automate for automating web-based or desktop applications

Proven experience as an Automation Engineer or similar role, with a focus on test automation and regression/functional testing

Further requirements from a Host-to-Host view may be provided as hands-on training

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Tester
  • Manual Tester
  • Financial Services

