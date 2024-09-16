Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Perform both Manual and Automation Testing

Design and Develop Test Automation Frameworks

Testing on collection products and payment systems

Involved in Integration and migration projects

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience)

ISTQB Certification

At least 5 Years experience preferably gained in the Financial Services / Banking Industries

Experience with either Selenium or Power Automate for automating web-based or desktop applications

Proven experience as an Automation Engineer or similar role, with a focus on test automation and regression/functional testing

Further requirements from a Host-to-Host view may be provided as hands-on training

Desired Skills:

Automation Tester

Manual Tester

Financial Services

