Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Perform both Manual and Automation Testing
Design and Develop Test Automation Frameworks
Testing on collection products and payment systems
Involved in Integration and migration projects
Minimum Requirements:
Matric / Grade 12
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent practical experience)
ISTQB Certification
At least 5 Years experience preferably gained in the Financial Services / Banking Industries
Experience with either Selenium or Power Automate for automating web-based or desktop applications
Proven experience as an Automation Engineer or similar role, with a focus on test automation and regression/functional testing
Further requirements from a Host-to-Host view may be provided as hands-on training
Desired Skills:
- Automation Tester
- Manual Tester
- Financial Services