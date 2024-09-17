Acer Africa, Syntech Distribution in strategic partnership

Acer Africa has announced a strategic partnership with Syntech Distribution.

The partnership aims to expand Acer’s reach through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, particularly for Google Chromebooks.

Acer works closely with its education partners, particularly in the deployment of Google for Education solutions.

While the focus of the new partnership will be around the distribution of Google devices, Acer has confirmed that Syntech will carry the full range of Acer commercial products.

“Our mission at Syntech is to enrich the lives of people in Africa through technology, and this partnership with Acer and Chromebooks clearly aligns with our purpose,” says Ryan Martyn, co-founder and sales & marketing director of Syntech. “We’re excited and committed to helping the next generation of South Africans realise their greatest potential.”

Glenn Du Toit, country manager of Acer Africa, comments: “We are excited about partnership with Syntech because their values align so closely to ours, that is to bridge the gap between people and technology. Their hands-on approach provides an agility and openness to drive new initiatives that we at Acer are moving towards as we continue our repositioning strategy that began in 2023. Their strong distribution network and market expertise make them an ideal partner for us.

“We believe that this collaboration will enable us to be more customer-centric, allowing us a platform to reach more customers and provide them with our innovative edge computing devices be they Chrome OS or Microsoft.”