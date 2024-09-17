Airbus opens Joburg support centre for African customers

Airbus has opened its new customer support centre in Johannesburg, strengthening its local presence and supporting the growth of the African ecosystem.

Serving as a hub for customers in the region, the new office will provide tailored support and enhance operational efficiency.

The customer support centre will drive the development of existing local capabilities ensuring access to maintenance and training resources while fostering a stronger, more collaborative ecosystem in the region.

By supporting the growth of the local aviation industry, Airbus aims to empower airlines and reinforce their autonomy. This will not only benefit airlines but the entire industry and local workforce.

“With the rapid expansion of the latest generation aircraft on the continent, Africa requires additional dedicated support and skills to meet the increasing demand for intra-African and international connectivity,” says Laurent Negre, vice-president: customer services Africa and Middle East at Airbus. “We are proud to open this new office to increase our proximity to customers while continuing to support the development of solutions for Africa, in Africa, and by Africa.”

Airbus’ most recent Global Market Forecast, predicts that commercial demand for the African continent will reach 1460 passenger and freight aircraft by 2043, comprising 1 210 single-aisle aircraft and 250 widebody aircraft. Additionally, Airbus’ Global Services Forecast estimates that Africa will need to introduce 15 000 additional pilots, 20 000 mechanics to meet the surge in air travel demand.