BI Developer Graduate – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Bsc IT graduate that would like to develop their career in BI development in the Microsoft stack.

The client is fantastic at mentoring and growing their employees and you will be able to learn a lot in a supportive environment.

You will get exposure to ETL, BI as well as building dashboards. You will need to have excellent SQL and Power BI skills as well. Team management experience would be beneficial.

This is a hybrid role and the office is in Centurion.

Job brief

We are looking for Business Intelligence (BI) Developers to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role you should be analytical and an excellent communicator. If you also have a business acumen and problem-solving aptitude, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSRS

Power BI

dashboards

ETL

OLAP

Mobile Reports

Reports

Microsoft BI

SSIS

Data warehouse

SSIS Development

SSAS

Microsoft SSIS

Synapse

Azure Data Lake

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

