Cloud / DevOps Engineer (CH1036) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Sep 17, 2024

Our client, a leading payment aggregator and provider of secure payment solutions, is looking for a DevOps Engineer to join their growing team in Stellenbosch.

Responsibilities include:

  • Manage and automate the deployment, monitoring and maintenance of development and production environments
  • Collaborate with development teams to ensure seamless integration of new features and enhancements
  • Proficiency in system administration of multiple operating systems (e.g. Linux, Microsoft)
  • Proficiency in Database Management
  • Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines to improve deployment efficiency
  • Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues to ensure high availability and reliability
  • Enhance infrastructure security and conduct regular system audits
  • Optimise development techniques and processes for better efficiency and scalability
  • Manage and maintain cloud-based infrastructure (AWS, Azure or similar)
  • Provide support for system-related issues and resolve queries as part of 3rd line support

Required technical skills and experience

  • Tertiary of equivalent training in software development, computer science or engineering
  • 3-5 years’ of relevant experience in a DevOps or similar role
  • Proficiency in scripting languages (Python, Bash etc)
  • Strong knowledge of containerisation technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)
  • Experience with CI/CD tools (Jenkins, GitLab, Ci etc.)
  • Familiarity with configuration management tools (Ansible, Chef, Puppet)
  • Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)
  • Understanding of monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack)
  • Knowledge of Infrastructure as code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Advantageous:

  • Exposure to financial transaction processing systems
  • Experience with multi-threaded, high-volume, real-time systems
  • Understanding of network and application security practices
  • Familiarity with Agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban

Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

