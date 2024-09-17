Datacentrix takes four major titles at Lenovo Awards

Datacentrix walked off with four awards at the recent Southern African Lenovo Awards event.

For the second consecutive year, Datacentrix was named the IDG Platinum Partner of the Year. Additionally, the company was recognised with the Service Partner of the Year award.

In addition, two individual awards were presented to members of the Datacentrix team. Anle Els, Datacentrix product manager: end user computing, was acknowledged as the Commercial Relationship Champion of the Year, while Ahmed Mahomed, the company’s group CEO, received the Industry Executive of the Year award.

Els comments: “We are incredibly proud to see our partnership with Lenovo growing stronger year after year, and have full confidence in Lenovo’s solutions offering. These awards reflect the commitment and dedication of both teams in driving mutual success in the region.”