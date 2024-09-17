Dynamics 365 Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are looking for a Bsc IT graduate that would like to develop their career in Microsoft ERP development.

The client is fantastic at mentoring and growing their employees and you will be able to learn a lot in a supportive environment.

You will learn how to tailor and enhace the Dynamics CRM/ERP platform (D365) to meet specific business needs. You will learn how to adapt the system’s vast capabilities to create efficient, user-friendly solutions.

You will also get to learn a programming languae called X++.

This is a hybrid role and the office is in Centurion.

Desired Skills:

X++

Dynamics

Developer

Dynamics Developer

graduate

d365

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

