Field Support Engineer – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking a Field Support Engineer who will provide on-site support for various systems, equipment, or software, ensuring that clients’ technology operates smoothly and efficiently.

What you’ll do:

Experience in mobile device support

Responsible for repairing, troubleshooting, and installing hardware software of new faulty laptops and desktops.

Windows OS Software installation, support, and troubleshooting including of 3rd party applications.

To ensure that all open tickets are managed within the SLA.

To reach efficiency target.

Mobility support/workshop and Field support engineer

Your expertise:

2 – 5 Years of practical in-service delivery; desktop support; Network Support and Active Directory

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

Certificate in CompTIA A+/N+ International or Equivalent is essential

MSCE or MCDST

Soft skills

Qualifications preferred : A+ N+ ITIL Foundation V4



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location : Sandton (Onsite)

Sandton (Onsite) Work environment : Office building, floors with access to stairs.

Office building, floors with access to stairs. Physical demands : Bound to sitting at a desk.

Bound to sitting at a desk. Travel: Require valid driver’s license and own transport.

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

