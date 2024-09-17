Full Stack Developer – Ridesharing service – JHB

Hire Resolves’ client is excited to present an opportunity for a Full Stack Developer to join an Automated, safe and transparent transport company based in Johannesburg. In this role, you will be integral to the development and maintenance of the ridesharing platform, working on both front-end and back-end solutions.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with teams to design and implement scalable software solutions.

Manage and optimize SQL databases, including PostgreSQL.

Utilize frameworks such as Ruby on Rails and React Native.

Provide technical support within the company.

Participate in code reviews, testing, and debugging to ensure software quality.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and recommend improvements to the development process.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

2+ years of experience in full stack development, particularly in web applications

Skilled in database management with PostgreSQL or other SQL databases.

Experienced with Ruby on Rails, React, React Native, or similar frameworks (required).

Proficient in front-end technologies and programming languages, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Familiarity with machine learning is a plus.

Strong problem-solving and communication abilities.

Capable of thriving in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Benefits:

Salary – Negotiable

You can reach out to Louise Joubert on LinkedIn or you can send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

If your application is shortlisted, we will contact you by phone within seven days. If not, we will keep your CV on file and reach out to you about future opportunities.

Desired Skills:

