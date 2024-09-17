My client is looking for an Implementation Specialist to play a critical role in supporting the operational environment of the Fund Services team. Looking for individuals who want to join a performance-driven business bringing experience in understanding fund structures, products, transition management and project management.
Relevant postgraduate / Honours Degree (Investments, Finance, Commerce) essential.
Responsibilities:
- To handle all new client take ons, take offs, portfolio transitions, changes and launches
- To engage, assist and run with fund setups, fee calculator and NAV recon books builds, including ongoing system and counterparty improvement initiatives
- Developing out the system capabilities and efficiencies for fund products
- To use client reports and dashboards to better communicate internally and externally
Desired Skills:
- Project management
- Fund Services
- Implementation