Implementation Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 17, 2024

My client is looking for an Implementation Specialist to play a critical role in supporting the operational environment of the Fund Services team. Looking for individuals who want to join a performance-driven business bringing experience in understanding fund structures, products, transition management and project management.

Relevant postgraduate / Honours Degree (Investments, Finance, Commerce) essential.
Responsibilities:

  • To handle all new client take ons, take offs, portfolio transitions, changes and launches
  • To engage, assist and run with fund setups, fee calculator and NAV recon books builds, including ongoing system and counterparty improvement initiatives
  • Developing out the system capabilities and efficiencies for fund products
  • To use client reports and dashboards to better communicate internally and externally

Desired Skills:

  • Project management
  • Fund Services
  • Implementation

