Implementation Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

My client is looking for an Implementation Specialist to play a critical role in supporting the operational environment of the Fund Services team. Looking for individuals who want to join a performance-driven business bringing experience in understanding fund structures, products, transition management and project management.

Relevant postgraduate / Honours Degree (Investments, Finance, Commerce) essential.

Responsibilities:

To handle all new client take ons, take offs, portfolio transitions, changes and launches

To engage, assist and run with fund setups, fee calculator and NAV recon books builds, including ongoing system and counterparty improvement initiatives

Developing out the system capabilities and efficiencies for fund products

To use client reports and dashboards to better communicate internally and externally

Desired Skills:

Project management

Fund Services

Implementation

