Intermediate Python Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A top online retailer in South Africa is searching for an Intermediate Python Developer to join their Cape Town team. In this position, you’ will be designing, implementing, and maintaining scalable services across various platforms. You’ll play a key role in shaping both business and tech strategies while working on comprehensive solutions. If you hold a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or a similar field and have a minimum of 5 years in software development, they’re eager to meet you!

DUTIES:

Build scalable software systems supporting their growing business and customers.

Work closely with other engineers, professional services teams, and product managers.

Participate/lead architecture proposals for your division’s domain

Develop high-quality production code for work of high complexity and scale

Champion, challenge, and iterate on best practices within engineering

Design solutions for complex problems with difficult decision trade-offs, typically system- or domain-wide

Analyse and understand business requirements and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) and produce technical specifications that meet these requirements

Assist the product teams in helping to determine priorities for technical projects

Support, challenge existing, and define new engineering processes and directives

Lead interviews and assess potential engineering candidates for skills and fit

Mentor, coach, and share knowledge with your peers through blog posts, tech talks, and workshops across engineering

Add value to the team and business.

Continuously learn and improve your knowledge and the deliverables.

REQUIREMENTS:

Skills needed:

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures, and algorithms.

Ability to design and maintain secure and scalable APIs.

Experience in developing distributed backend systems and stateless architectures.

Hands-on experience with *nix and Python.

Experience with event-driven architecture, relational & non-relational datastores, containerization, and cloud service providers.

Nice to have experience:

AWS Cloud technologies.

GIT version control.

PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, Elastic, Redis.

Kafka.

Docker, Kubernetes

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or a related field or related experience.

Minimum of 5 years of Software Development experience is required.

If you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering, or a related field), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 7 years of Software Development experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for learning new skills and appreciation for inventing and simplifying

