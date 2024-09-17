IT Support Engineer

Exciting IT Support Specialist Opportunity!

Do you thrive in the fast-paced world of IT support? Are you the go-to person for tech issues and love solving problems with cutting-edge tools?

If your answer is a resounding “YES,” then we have the perfect opportunity for you!

What you’ll be doing

As our IT Support Specialist, you’ll be the superhero who ensures our systems and users are running smoothly. You’ll tackle everything from network device troubleshooting to server administration, ensuring no issue is left unresolved. Here’s a glimpse into your mission:

Key Responsibilities:

End-User Support: Be the lifeline for employees facing IT issues. From application installation to troubleshooting, you’ve got their back!

Ticket Management: Own and resolve tickets like a pro. Efficiency and a great user experience are key.

Network Device Troubleshooting: Work your magic with Cisco switches and access points, ensuring everything stays connected.

Basic Firewall Support: Help safeguard our network with your firewall know-how.

Server Administration & Management: Keep servers running smoothly and securely like the IT wizard you are.

What you bring to the table (Requirements)

Proficiency in SCCM for laptop and desktop provisioning.

Experience with IDM systems for seamless user and app access management.

Familiarity with VMware Hypervisor and backup management via Veeam.

A basic understanding of firewall configurations and how to troubleshoot them.

Why Join Us?

Innovative Environment: Work with the latest technologies in a dynamic and forward-thinking company.

Growth Opportunities: Plenty of room to expand your knowledge, skills, and career.

Supportive Team: Collaborate with a fun, tech-savvy team that loves tackling challenges head-on.

Are you ready to make an impact?

Apply today to be the IT guru that keeps our digital world spinning! Let’s make IT magic together!

Desired Skills:

IDM SYSTEM

SCCM

VEEAM

Troubleshooting

2nd Line

