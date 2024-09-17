Junior Software Developer at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Title: Junior Software Engineer

Location: Durban

About Us: We are a dynamic and ambitious export trading business with over 50 years of experience

Role Overview: As a Graduate Software Engineer, you will have the opportunity to work on innovative projects and develop cutting-edge software solutions. You’ll gain hands-on experience, receive mentorship from experienced professionals, and have ample opportunities for growth and advancement in the field of software engineering

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in the development and maintenance of our web application, transitioning from AngularJS to Angular, and working with C# ASP.NET Web API

Collaborate with senior developers and participate in code reviews to learn best practices and coding standards

Contribute to application enhancements based on user feedback and business requirements

Participate in stand-ups and retrospective meetings

Document code consistently and adhere to the development workflow

Analyze system flow, data usage, and work processes to address service issues

Investigate problem areas and propose solutions

Follow the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) to ensure timely and high-quality software delivery

Bring new ideas to the tech space and demonstrate passion and innovation

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (new graduates welcome)

Knowledge of AngularJS/Angular, C# ASP.NET, Entity Framework (EF), and SQL Server databases

Understanding of Agile development methodologies

Characteristics:

Strong problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn

Good communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment

Excellent attention to detail and project discipline

Driven to solve problems using code and eager to learn new technologies

Analytical mindset with a passion for debugging and fixing issues

Adaptable and resilient with the ability to work under pressure when needed

Salary: Competitive and based on experience

If you are passionate about software engineering and eager to contribute to innovative projects, we invite you to apply and join our team in building the future of technology!

Desired Skills:

Junior

Software

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position