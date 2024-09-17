Low Code Developer (JHB) – Gauteng Kempton Park

ENVIRONMENT:

A global Logistics & Forwarding company seeks a highly meticulous Low Code Developer with exceptional UI/UX design skills and a strong understanding of Backend development to join its team. The role will entail a combination of SQL queries, Backend development and Frontend development using Low Code tools while maintaining the business core values (Trust, Respect, Integrity, Innovation, Teamwork and Quality) and culture. Applicants will require Matric/Grade 12, a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science with 5 years’ work experience with Pro Code and Low Code with at least 2 years utilizing Low Code tools.

DUTIES:

Work with IT Business Analysts to develop internal and external solutions using low code tools.

Develop Back-end APIs using Low Code tools.

Design SQL databases and queries according to business requirement specifications.

Design and develop Frontend solutions using Low Code tools according to modern UI/UX standards.

Test and deploy solutions according to business requirement specifications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

5 Years working as a Developer (Pro Code and Low Code).

2 Years working with Low Code tools.

Deep understanding of Low Code solutions architecture.

Proficient in critical thinking and problem-solving.

Exceptional attention to detail.

Exceptional UI/UX design skills.

Strong understanding of Backend design and development.

Strong teamwork skills.

Systems implementation skills.

Advantageous –

FlutterFlow experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Teamwork: Work together to achieve common goals, ensuring a competitive edge and develop better solutions. Utilise collective experience and the power of teams.

Trust: An unwavering confidence in each other and abilities to do the right thing. Delegate authority to the appropriate level. Retain accountability for delegated work. Meet the expectations of your role. Honor agreements.

Innovation: Strive for a better way and leading the market into technology and customer service. Learn from mistakes. Regard all ideas as good ideas. Look beyond the horizon. Encourage learning and acceptance of challenge.

Respect: Appreciate and consider each other and differences. Confidentiality of clients. Talk with people rather than about them. Seek and listen to the views of others. The client’s interests come first.

Integrity: Committed to be open and honest in all dealings internally and externally. Pride yourself in always doing what is right. Ensure constructive and open communication and conversation. Ensure visibility of decision-making process. Honour your promises and agreements.

Quality: Maintain world-class standards in all work, no matter how big or small the job. Quality Engagement, Quality Leadership, Quality Process, Improvement, Evidence-based decision making, Relationship Management and Quality Branding.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Low

Code

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position