Network Support Engineer

Network Support Specialist Wanted!

Are you a network mastermind who loves keeping things connected, optimized, and secure?

If you have a knack for Aruba and Cisco equipment, and you’re looking to bring your expertise to a fast-paced, dynamic environment-then we need YOU!

What’s the role?

As our Network Support Specialist, you’ll be the backbone of our network infrastructure. From monitoring and optimizing performance to ensuring compliance and security, your impact will be huge! Here’s what you’ll be diving into:

Key Responsibilities:

Network Support: Be the go-to person for all things network-related, specializing in Aruba and Cisco devices.

Monitoring & Optimization: Ensure peak performance by utilizing network monitoring and analysis tools to identify and fix issues before they escalate.

Compliance & Security: Keep our network safe and sound by implementing best practices and working with cutting-edge security technologies.

What makes you a great fit?

Experience: A solid 5+ years in network support or administration with a deep focus on Aruba and Cisco equipment. (Mandatory)

Proficiency in configuring and troubleshooting Aruba and Cisco devices like it’s second nature.

Network protocols expert: TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, OSPF, BGP-you can handle them all!

Hands-on experience with network monitoring tools that help you optimize and protect the system.

A strong knowledge of network security practices and the tech needed to keep threats at bay.

Why You’ll Love It Here

Innovative Tech: Work with the latest network gear and tools that will keep you at the forefront of the industry.

Career Growth: Opportunities abound to expand your skill set and climb the IT ladder.

Team Spirit: Collaborate with a fun, fast-paced, and knowledgeable team that’s passionate about networks and technology.

Are you ready to network like a pro?

Join us now and take our network to the next level. Apply today and let’s build something great together!

