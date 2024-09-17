Python and AWS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients are an innovative and forward-thinking company, seeking a talented and highly motivated Python Developer with strong AWS expertise to join their fully remote development team. Their organization specializes in building scalable, robust cloud-based solutions. As a Python Developer, you will be working with a dynamic team of developers to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive business outcomes.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain scalable Python applications using cloud-based infrastructure, primarily on AWS.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features and improvements.

Implement, maintain, and monitor cloud infrastructure in AWS (EC2, Lambda, S3, etc.).

Write reusable, testable, and efficient code following best practices.

Integrate user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic.

Optimize applications for maximum performance and scalability.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software.

Collaborate in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Ensure that all security, scalability, and performance guidelines are met.

Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies.

Requirements:

5 Years proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong focus on AWS technologies.

In-depth knowledge of Python frameworks (e.g., Flask, Django, FastAPI).

Proficiency in AWS services such as EC2, Lambda, RDS, S3, and API Gateway.

Experience with serverless architecture and cloud infrastructure management.

Strong understanding of relational databases and NoSQL databases (e.g., MySQL, DynamoDB).

Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and orchestration using Kubernetes.

Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab, AWS CodePipeline).

Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment and manage multiple tasks.

