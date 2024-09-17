Python and AWS Developer

Sep 17, 2024

Our clients are an innovative and forward-thinking company, seeking a talented and highly motivated Python Developer with strong AWS expertise to join their fully remote development team. Their organization specializes in building scalable, robust cloud-based solutions. As a Python Developer, you will be working with a dynamic team of developers to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive business outcomes.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain scalable Python applications using cloud-based infrastructure, primarily on AWS.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features and improvements.
  • Implement, maintain, and monitor cloud infrastructure in AWS (EC2, Lambda, S3, etc.).
  • Write reusable, testable, and efficient code following best practices.
  • Integrate user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic.
  • Optimize applications for maximum performance and scalability.
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software.
  • Collaborate in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Ensure that all security, scalability, and performance guidelines are met.
  • Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies.

Requirements:

  • 5 Years proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong focus on AWS technologies.
  • In-depth knowledge of Python frameworks (e.g., Flask, Django, FastAPI).
  • Proficiency in AWS services such as EC2, Lambda, RDS, S3, and API Gateway.
  • Experience with serverless architecture and cloud infrastructure management.
  • Strong understanding of relational databases and NoSQL databases (e.g., MySQL, DynamoDB).
  • Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and orchestration using Kubernetes.
  • Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.
  • Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab, AWS CodePipeline).
  • Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
  • Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment and manage multiple tasks.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • AWS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Remote

