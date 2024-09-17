Python and AWS Developer

Our clients are an innovative and forward-thinking company, seeking a talented and highly motivated Python Developer with strong AWS expertise to join their fully remote development team. Their organization specializes in building scalable, robust cloud-based solutions. As a Python Developer, you will be working with a dynamic team of developers to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive business outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain scalable Python applications using cloud-based infrastructure, primarily on AWS.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features and improvements.
- Implement, maintain, and monitor cloud infrastructure in AWS (EC2, Lambda, S3, etc.).
- Write reusable, testable, and efficient code following best practices.
- Integrate user-facing elements developed by front-end developers with server-side logic.
- Optimize applications for maximum performance and scalability.
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software.
- Collaborate in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Ensure that all security, scalability, and performance guidelines are met.
- Stay up to date with the latest industry trends, tools, and technologies.
Requirements:
- 5 Years proven experience as a Python Developer with a strong focus on AWS technologies.
- In-depth knowledge of Python frameworks (e.g., Flask, Django, FastAPI).
- Proficiency in AWS services such as EC2, Lambda, RDS, S3, and API Gateway.
- Experience with serverless architecture and cloud infrastructure management.
- Strong understanding of relational databases and NoSQL databases (e.g., MySQL, DynamoDB).
- Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and orchestration using Kubernetes.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and web services.
- Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab, AWS CodePipeline).
- Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
- Ability to work independently in a fully remote environment and manage multiple tasks.
