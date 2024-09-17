Systems Engineer Specialist at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Systems Engineer Specialist to join our team in JHB.

Job Purpose

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. Operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

10 years plus exposure to IT environment with minimum of 8 years Systems Engineering.

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value.

Ensure adherence to documented procedures by auditing service delivery functions. Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software.

Resolve issues by inspecting malfunctioning computer hardware, software and/or components – analysing cause, and planning repair procedures.

Recommend solutions through the investigation of service problems.

Support the business process needs by performing and consulting on a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis, repair, maintenance and installation of computers and/or related equipment.

Ensure documentation for relevant systems software product and operational documents are prepared and maintained.

Approve and recommend actions to be taken and identify those which merit action.

Adhere to organisational process by ensuring standards are implemented and correctly applied when design are reviewed or designed.

Enable decision making and technical reviews.

Ensure contingency during disaster recovery (DR).

Provide sustainable solutions per incident by conducting root cause and trend analysis.

Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.

Maintain a broad knowledge of state of the art technology, equipment and or systems across domains.

Meet the organisation’s problem management needs through liaising with suitable vendors. Build sound professional relationships.

Ensure accurate reporting to stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Engineer

Specialist

