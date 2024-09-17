Systems Engineer Specialist at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a Systems Engineer Specialist to join our team in JHB.
Job Purpose
To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. Operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.
- 10 years plus exposure to IT environment with minimum of 8 years Systems Engineering.
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value.
- Ensure adherence to documented procedures by auditing service delivery functions. Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software.
- Resolve issues by inspecting malfunctioning computer hardware, software and/or components – analysing cause, and planning repair procedures.
- Recommend solutions through the investigation of service problems.
- Support the business process needs by performing and consulting on a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis, repair, maintenance and installation of computers and/or related equipment.
- Ensure documentation for relevant systems software product and operational documents are prepared and maintained.
- Approve and recommend actions to be taken and identify those which merit action.
- Adhere to organisational process by ensuring standards are implemented and correctly applied when design are reviewed or designed.
- Enable decision making and technical reviews.
- Ensure contingency during disaster recovery (DR).
- Provide sustainable solutions per incident by conducting root cause and trend analysis.
- Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.
- Maintain a broad knowledge of state of the art technology, equipment and or systems across domains.
- Meet the organisation’s problem management needs through liaising with suitable vendors. Build sound professional relationships.
- Ensure accurate reporting to stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- Engineer
- Specialist