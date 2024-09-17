Systems Engineer Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

Sep 17, 2024

We are looking for a Systems Engineer Specialist to join our team in JHB.

Job Purpose

To provide specialist technical expertise and support in installing; testing; tuning; optimising; diagnosing problems; repairing; upgrading and maintaining both externally and internally supplied hardware and systems software (i.e. Operating systems; data management products; office automation products; embedded systems); and other utility enabling software and related equipment.

  • 10 years plus exposure to IT environment with minimum of 8 years Systems Engineering.

  • Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

  • Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value.

  • Ensure adherence to documented procedures by auditing service delivery functions. Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software.

  • Resolve issues by inspecting malfunctioning computer hardware, software and/or components – analysing cause, and planning repair procedures.

  • Recommend solutions through the investigation of service problems.

  • Support the business process needs by performing and consulting on a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis, repair, maintenance and installation of computers and/or related equipment.

  • Ensure documentation for relevant systems software product and operational documents are prepared and maintained.

  • Approve and recommend actions to be taken and identify those which merit action.

  • Adhere to organisational process by ensuring standards are implemented and correctly applied when design are reviewed or designed.

  • Enable decision making and technical reviews.

  • Ensure contingency during disaster recovery (DR).

  • Provide sustainable solutions per incident by conducting root cause and trend analysis.

  • Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.

  • Maintain a broad knowledge of state of the art technology, equipment and or systems across domains.

  • Meet the organisation’s problem management needs through liaising with suitable vendors. Build sound professional relationships.

  • Ensure accurate reporting to stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems
  • Engineer
  • Specialist

