Test Analyst-Automation (Advanced) 0847 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics
Test Execution, Defect capture
Maintenance of automation packs
Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs
Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation
Managing and communicating issues
Reporting – with attention to details and correctness
Defining and implementing test plan on projects
Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)
Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
Plan, organize and support test case creation
Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required
Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead
Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers
Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time
Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment
Essential Skills Requirements:
Understanding of systems engineering concepts
The ability to analyse a process from start to finish
Requirement review & static analysis
Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility
Technical Test Case creation
Cypress framework for front end testing
Apache Kafka
Kibana
Grafana
Quarkus
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Agile development methodologies
Confluence / Jira
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Technical Test Case
- Systems Engineering Concepts
- Requirement review & static analysis