Test Analyst-Automation (Advanced) 0847 TT

Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics

Test Execution, Defect capture

Maintenance of automation packs

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs

Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation

Managing and communicating issues

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness

Defining and implementing test plan on projects

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plan, organize and support test case creation

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead

Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment

Essential Skills Requirements:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to analyse a process from start to finish

Requirement review & static analysis

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility

Technical Test Case creation

Cypress framework for front end testing

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Quarkus

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Desired Skills:

Technical Test Case

Systems Engineering Concepts

Requirement review & static analysis

