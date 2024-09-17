Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Leading SA bank requires the skills of Intermediate level QA engineers.
12 month contract
3-5 days work from the office Own laptop is required.
- Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
- Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).
- Tools include Selenium/Appium/Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.
- Preference and priority will be for onshore local SA talent based in Gauteng.
Desired Skills:
- selenium