Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Leading SA bank requires the skills of Intermediate level QA engineers.

12 month contract

3-5 days work from the office Own laptop is required.

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Tools include Selenium/Appium/Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.

Preference and priority will be for onshore local SA talent based in Gauteng.

Desired Skills:

selenium

