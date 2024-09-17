The future of customer communication with WhatsApp

As businesses adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape, customer communication is being reshaped by new technologies and consumer behaviours.

By Xander Barnard, MD of The Messenger Network

WhatsApp Business API, in particular, is emerging as a powerful tool for businesses to meet these new expectations, with advancements in AI, automation, and conversational commerce driving major shifts.

WhatsApp, with its vast reach and continuous innovation, is central to this transformation. We’ve identified five key trends defining how businesses communicate – and how WhatsApp Business API can help them stay ahead.

Consumers expect personal, instant communication – but many brands aren’t ready

Consumers now expect instant, personalised service across every interaction. According to Zendesk CX Trends 2023, 72% of customers want immediate responses, while 70% expect brands to have full context of their history and needs.

Many businesses, especially in South Africa, struggle to keep up due to outdated communication models. Brands risk losing customers if they can’t deliver this immediacy and personalisation.

Business messaging platforms like WhatsApp close the gap

The rise of business messaging is a critical response to these new challenges. WhatsApp Business API offers a unified, personalized communication channel across the customer journey— – rom discovery to post-purchase.

Businesses can now send bulk messages, integrate across multiple devices, and manage large-scale conversations, all while maintaining the human touch.

AI and automation revolutionise customer service

Artificial intelligence (AI) transforms customer interactions by providing scalable, 24/7 support through AI-powered chatbots.

These chatbots not only handle a wide variety of customer queries, but they can also predict and anticipate needs based on previous behaviour.

For South African businesses, especially those with limited resources, AI-driven automation offers a cost-effective way to deliver high-quality customer service, even with smaller teams.

Conversational commerce is rising – and WhatsApp is leading the charge

With 2,78-billion active users globally and 23-million in South Africa, WhatsApp is at the forefront of conversational commerce.

The platform allows businesses to conduct transactions through its app, offering seamless customer journeys from product discovery to checkout.

For South African SMEs, WhatsApp Catalogs represent a unique opportunity to drive mobile sales and deliver real-time product updates, capitalising on the country’s fast-growing e-commerce market.

The future: a new model for customer engagement

To thrive in the digital age, brands must rethink their entire communication model, focusing on:

Always-On Presence : Maintaining a strong, real-time digital presence.

: Maintaining a strong, real-time digital presence. Direct Engagement : Building 1:1 relationships and delivering continuous value.

: Building 1:1 relationships and delivering continuous value. Customer Journey Guidance : Managing interactions from consideration to post-purchase.

: Managing interactions from consideration to post-purchase. Data-Driven Optimisation: Continuously refining strategies based on data.