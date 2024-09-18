AI to contribute $19,9trn to the global economy

Business spending to adopt artificial intelligence (AI), to use AI in existing business operations, and to deliver better products/services to business and consumer customers will have a cumulative global economic impact of $19,9-trillion through 2030, driving 3,5% of global GDP in 2030.

This is according to new research from IDC, “The Global Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Economy and Jobs”.

As a result, AI will affect jobs across every region of the world, impacting industries like contact center operations, translation, accounting, and machinery inspection. Helping to trigger this shift are business leaders who almost unanimously, 98%, view AI as a priority for their organisations.

According to the research, in 2030, every new dollar spent on business-related AI solutions and services will generate $4.60 into the global economy, in terms of indirect and induced effects. This is determined by:

Increased spending on AI solutions and services driven by accelerated AI adoption

Economic stimulus among AI adopters, seeing benefits in terms of increased production and new revenue streams

Impact along the whole AI providers supply chain, increasing revenue for the providers of essential supplies to AI solutions and services providers

“In 2024, AI entered a phase of accelerated development and deployment defined by widespread integration that’s led to a surge in enterprise investments aimed at significantly optimizing operational costs and timelines,” says Lapo Fioretti, senior research analyst: emerging technologies and macroeconomics at IDC.

“By automating routine tasks and unlocking new efficiencies, AI will have profound economic consequences, reshaping industries, creating new markets, and altering the competitive landscape.”

The majority of respondents to IDC’s Future of Work Employees Survey expect some (48%) or most (15%) parts of their work to be automated by AI and other tech over the next two years, while only a minority (3%) of employees expect their jobs to be fully automated by AI.

While some work will be negatively impacted by the proliferation of AI, new positions such as AI Ethics Specialists and AI Prompt Engineers will emerge as dedicated roles within global organisations.

The research further indicates that a “human touch intensity”, combined with the level of “task repetitiveness” by which each job is characterised, will inform organisations about roles that are subject to a full AI and automation replacement, versus those where tech’s role will be to augment human capabilities.

As such, positions where human social and emotional capabilities are critical, such as nursing and roles where decision-making encompasses ethics and comprehension beyond numbers will remain robust.

“Understandably, we’re all curious to know if AI will replace our jobs,” says Rick Villars, group vice-president: worldwide research at IDC.

“As a CEO interviewed by IDC’s Andrea Siviero said: ‘Based on this research it’s clear that we should be asking ourselves how our jobs can be made easier and better by AI. AI will not replace your job but someone who knows how to use AI better than you will’.”