Balance innovation with security in the cloud 

Unlike the Montagues and the Capulets, innovation and security don’t have to be locked in a constant battle, writes Chris Badenhorst, head of Azure core services at Braintree.

Security doesn’t like risks. Risks are the antithesis of a solid security posture which seeks to wrap the business in protective bubble wrap, keeping it away from any one of the 35 900 145 035 breaches in 2024.

Innovation, on the other hand, is defined by the risks it takes. Innovation wants to put the business on the fast-track to growth with inventive solutions that break the mould and the boundaries.

The two are the digital equivalent of medieval drama, and security is winning. A recent survey found that 80% executives are opting for security over innovative opportunities.

Compliance with deepening regulatory controls, increasingly complex threats, the arrival of AI on the scene as both an attacker and defender, and the cost of a breach is rising. The average total cost of a breach is now sitting at $4,88-million according to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report making a security mistake perhaps one of the most expensive. It’s easy to see why the Montagues are on the winning side.

However, companies are under as much pressure to innovate as they are to secure the business. Limiting this potential is causing a significant loss to productivity, one that is estimated to be around $10-trillion in the US alone.

History’s books have a section dedicated to the organisations that failed to prioritise change and evolution – Kodak, Blockbuster (Netflix’s competition says it all), Polaroid are just some of the most well-known names.

But what if it was possible for organisations to find balance? There is a way to keep the line of business running, the applications secure, and the systems watertight without compromising on the spirit of innovation.

What if, as Microsoft puts it, it is possible to ‘migrate to innovate’ within an architecture designed to prioritise both innovation and security in a realistic and measurable way? This sits at the heart of how AI can build a bridge between both sides, offering robust security capabilities alongside the intelligence required to inspire new ideas and creativity.

Today, almost every product on the market has some form of AI attached to it. It has become a competitive advantage in a hugely dynamic space and companies are under even more pressure to innovate with AI in mind.

It comes down to how the organisation migrates into the right cloud environment within a clearly defined cloud strategy that emphasises both innovation and security. Once a business understands how each side of the coin fits within its overarching strategic intent and vision, then the technology fits into the slots, supporting that strategy.

The second half of the equation is making the migration an incremental and intelligent one. Eating the elephant one digital byte at a time. AI adoption is still relatively new and low because many companies are uncertain as to the benefits within their environments, the cost, and the return on investment (ROI).

However, to shift into a space where security and innovation remain in balance, then AI has to move from a complexity to a practical tool. Shifting the business mindset from AI-averse to AI ready allows the business to prioritise compliance, risk and cybersecurity alongside digital transformation and innovation.

AI has the potential to deliver on the organisation’s very specific business outcomes. Microsoft’s Azure secures from code to cloud with a 72% reduced risk of a breach and its AI services can potentially help the business achieve an ROI of 284% with 80% cost savings. Using AI to optimise infrastructure performance, companies are inherently introducing increased creative capacity.

And, by the same token, it ensures data and information are less opaque by removing silos and centralising insights to improve on performance and decision-making. Security steps in throughout the business estate with tools designed to align with industry-specific governance and compliance requirements.

Cloud providers like Microsoft with their Azure platform also bring security to the forefront with R&D, dedicated teams of security experts and hefty security budgets. Over the next five years, Microsoft plans to invest R20-billion into security with its platform already carrying more than 100 compliance certifications.

Cloud built on robust foundations is the balance between innovation and security the organisation needs. It has completely changed the narrative, giving the business the space it needs to explore its potential without unnecessary risk.

In the cloud, Romeo and Juliet are just fine.