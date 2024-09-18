C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Lynnwood

C# Full Stack Developer:
Requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary qualifications OR suitable experience.
- 5 years + experience in C#; MySQL; SQL; Python; Android and IOS Full Stack software development.
Advantages:
- Agricultural; Logistics; Freight Forward Industry experience
- Excellent command of Afrikaans, due to Agriculture Stakeholders.
Personal Characteristics:
- Must be a go-getter, and highly ambitious willing to get the job done.
- Strategic, Logical, Technical thinker.
- Ability to lead, do solutions crafting, enterprise-, and solutions architecture.
- Young bright mind, with innovative and effective work ethic.
- Excellent team player, able to work independently to get the job done.
General:
- Lynnwood Pta; Hybrid for now: (3 days in office)
- Initial 12 Month Contract with option to go Perm
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack
- C#
- SQL
- IOS
- MySQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree