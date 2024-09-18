C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Lynnwood

Sep 18, 2024

C# Full Stack Developer:
Requirements:

  • Relevant Tertiary qualifications OR suitable experience.
  • 5 years + experience in C#; MySQL; SQL; Python; Android and IOS Full Stack software development.
  • Must be a go-getter, and highly ambitious willing to get the job done.
  • Strategic, Logical, Technical thinker.
  • Ability to lead, do solutions crafting, enterprise-, and solutions architecture.

Advantages:

  • Agricultural; Logistics; Freight Forward Industry experience
  • Excellent command of Afrikaans, due to Agriculture Stakeholders.

Personal Characteristics:

  • Young bright mind, with innovative and effective work ethic.
  • Excellent team player, able to work independently to get the job done.

General:

  • Lynnwood Pta; Hybrid for now: (3 days in office)
  • Initial 12 Month Contract with option to go Perm

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack
  • C#
  • SQL
  • IOS
  • MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

