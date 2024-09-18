C# Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

A Software and Technology firm is looking for a C# Developer to join their team. In this role, you’ll collaborate with the development team to understand project requirements and contribute to software development tasks. You’ll assist in designing, developing, testing, and maintaining C# applications, all while adhering to established coding standards and best practices. A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or currently pursuing such a degree) is required.

Collaborate with the development team to understand project requirements and contribute to software development tasks.

Assist in the design, development, testing, and maintenance of C# applications, following established coding standards and best practices.

Write code and scripts in C# to implement new features, fix bugs, and enhance existing software.

Develop user interfaces using Windows Forms, WPF, ASP.NET, or other relevant technologies, as directed by senior developers.

Assist in database-related tasks, such as creating and maintaining database schemas, writing SQL queries, and working with both relational and NoSQL databases.

Learn and apply software development methodologies and participate in code reviews to improve code quality.

Collaborate in the software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, coding, testing, and deployment tasks.

Troubleshoot and resolve software defects and issues reported by users or QA teams, under the guidance of senior developers.

Support the deployment process, including configuring servers, databases, and assisting with continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.

Stay updated on C# programming techniques, software development trends, and emerging technologies.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field (or currently pursuing such a degree).

Basic understanding of programming concepts and experience with at least one programming language (C# knowledge is a plus).

Eagerness to learn and a strong desire to pursue a career in software development.

Familiarity with basic software development tools, such as Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) and version control systems (e.g., Git).

Willingness to take direction and learn from senior developers and mentors.

Certifications or coursework related to C# and .NET development are a plus but not required.

Good problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively within a team.

