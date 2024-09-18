Compliance-as-a-Service could drive real business value

Although the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) has been in effect for several years, many South African businesses are still grappling with compliance.

The legislation’s nuances and varying interpretations can complicate compliance efforts, particularly as each organisation has unique data storage, protection, and discovery needs, writes Ravi Baldev Singh, senior director: systems engineering emerging markets at Commvault.

However, effective data management transcends mere compliance; it is a critical component of a robust cybersecurity strategy and can significantly enhance business value. This is where the approach to Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) within Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) offerings become increasingly relevant.

Navigating Regulatory Complexity

With multiple regulations in play, including PoPIA, the Cybercrimes Act, and the Financial Services Regulation (FSR) Act, understanding compliance can be daunting.

Organisations often face unique challenges that differ even within the same sector, making it essential to view compliance not just as a checklist but as an integral part of business strategy.

By focusing on how data management can improve business processes and resilience, companies can create a framework that not only meets legal obligations but also drives operational efficiency.

Beyond Storage and Backup

In today’s data-driven landscape, retaining all data indefinitely is neither feasible nor compliant. A robust data governance strategy is essential for meeting compliance requirements while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

DMaaS provides organisations with the tools needed to implement effective data management strategies that go beyond simple storage and backup solutions. This is particularly crucial as businesses face increasing pressure to secure sensitive information while navigating complex compliance landscapes.

Add to this, the need for businesses to remain vigilant and resilient against cyber attacks that target their critical data capital landscape, systems and technologies. An integrated approach is vital for addressing diverse compliance and cyber resilience needs.

DMaaS helps organisations identify compliance requirements and close security and cyber resilience gaps, enhancing both data security and visibility, and assisting enterprises in their journeys to meet their Survival Time Objectives.

This empowers businesses to gain insights into their data flows, access controls, and protection measures, ultimately fostering better compliance and resilience against cyber threats.

The Value of Strategic Partnerships

While backup and recovery solutions remain critical, organisations must recognise that effective data management encompasses much more.

Partnering with a DMaaS provider, which integrates compliance and cyber resilience within its service offerings, allows businesses to access specialised skills and knowledge in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

This partnership not only enhances compliance but also positions organisations to leverage their data strategically for competitive advantage, while being well prepared to defend their data capital landscapes under fragility-inducing circumstances.

As South African businesses continue to navigate the complexities of compliance under PoPIA and other regulations, embracing a comprehensive data management strategy is essential. DMaaS, with its focus on integrating compliance as a service, offers a pathway for organisations to not only meet regulatory requirements but also unlock the full potential of their data assets.