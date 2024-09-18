CRM, cloud, data, AI, trust are reshaping African business

Organisations across industries and sectors have prioritised and are fast-tracking digital transformation all through the African continent by leveraging emerging technologies to not only ensure continuity and resiliency, but to also encourage innovation and growth.

By Zuko Mdwaba, Salesforce area vice president/Africa executive and South Africa

In fact, the African Union has identified digital transformation as a driving force for inclusive and sustainable growth that directly stimulates job creation, contributes to addressing poverty, reducing inequality, improving service delivery, and ultimately helping to achieve the goals set out in its Agenda 2063 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In particular, the convergence of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, data analytics, cloud computing, and trust is redefining African businesses. These technologies are empowering companies to innovate more than ever before, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

With increasingly affordable and inclusive connectivity across the continent, businesses which are fully taking advantage of these technologies are setting the pace of its digital revolution, optimising operations, empowering employees, engaging customers, transforming products, and ultimately growing their businesses at a time of financial uncertainty, complexity, and high levels of competition.

Enabling agility and scalability

The ability to adapt and grow as needed is particularly important for businesses in Africa where markets are constantly evolving and extremely diverse. This enables companies to quickly adapt to changing consumer demands or economic conditions, as well as efficiently expand operations or enter new markets to remain competitive without compromising performance or quality.

Fortunately, a homogenous ecosystem of advanced technologies working together can help businesses to do just that. For example, AI algorithms can help to streamline operations by automating processes and providing predictive insights, allowing businesses to swiftly adapt to market changes.

Meanwhile, CRM systems centralise customer interactions and data, enhancing the ability to pivot strategies based on real-time feedback. Data analysis uncovers actionable insights, driving informed decision-making and optimising resource allocation, and cloud computing offers scalable solutions that grow with business needs, ensuring seamless access to applications and data from anywhere.

Improving partner and customer relationships

Our relationships with customers and partners are important as they help to showcase how we perceive their value to us while helping to build the brand affinity and trust needed to ensure your business is the first one that comes to mind when they’re ready to buy or collaborate. Relationships take time to build but not so much time to fall apart.

In an increasingly digital world, however, organisations are leveraging AI-driven insights to anticipate customer needs and personalise interactions, CRM systems to centralise and streamline customer data, facilitating a more responsive and tailored service, and data analysis to uncover trends and patterns that inform strategic decisions, enhancing both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

This integrated technological ecosystem empowers African businesses to build stronger, more resilient relationships, driving sustained growth and competitiveness in the digital age.

However, it’s important to note that technology only gives businesses the ability to better understand what their customers and partners are looking for, businesses still need people at the helm of their technologies. In fact, a new Salesforce survey found that 63% of workers across the globe believe human oversight would build their trust in technologies like AI. Essentially, these technologies should not replace people, but rather act as tools to make their work more efficient, effective and enhanced.

Partnering to build digital skills of the future

Salesforce’s technology helps companies of all sizes deliver customer and employee success from anywhere. The customers, partners, and technology professionals that make up the Salesforce ecosystem are seeing endless growth and opportunity.

According to a recent IDC report, the Salesforce ecosystem will create 9.3 million new jobs and 1.6 trillion in new business revenues worldwide by 2026. This growth is powered by Trailblazers — the learners and innovators who use Salesforce to build successful careers, companies, and communities around the world.

Salesforce has continued to form digital skills development partnerships across Africa to build a Trailblazer community and create the foundations to build the future leaders of tomorrow.

Together, Trailblazers have built and continue to power the thriving Salesforce ecosystem. They’ve built successful careers, communities, and companies with Salesforce. But, they’re not only blazing their own trail, they’re bringing others along with them.

A technological gamechanger

With fewer legacy challenges to deal with, the technological revolution offers the continent an opportunity to leapfrog traditional developmental stages, bypassing outdated infrastructures and directly adopting cutting-edge solutions.

This could result in significant, positive overhauls of sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and finance, enabling African countries to accelerate growth, enhance productivity, and address socio-economic challenges more effectively.

As Africa continues to embrace digital transformation, the synergistic impact of all these technological elements together will undoubtedly shape a brighter, more prosperous future for businesses across the continent. By harnessing the power of technology and fostering a culture of trust, African enterprises are poised to lead the way in the global digital economy.