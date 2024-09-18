Data Analyst

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Data Analyst

This role will be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be

used by end users to develop differentiating business insights.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering; Information Systems or related)

Experience:

Functional experience in analytics, data visualization or reporting.

2-5 years of experience performing data analysis.

Experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.

Experience working with data in various data sources and databases.

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

data tools

analysis methods

analytics

handling large data

Learn more/Apply for this position