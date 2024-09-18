Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 18, 2024

A well-established short term insurer is seeking to appoint a Data Analyst

This role will be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be
used by end users to develop differentiating business insights.
Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree (Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering; Information Systems or related)

Experience:

  • Functional experience in analytics, data visualization or reporting.
  • 2-5 years of experience performing data analysis.
  • Experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.
  • Experience working with data in various data sources and databases.
  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills

