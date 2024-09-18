DATA ANALYST – Gauteng Sandton

JOB TITLE – DATA ANALYST
Job Advert Summary:
- Guided by Senior Data Analyst/Data Scientist, this role will be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end users to develop differentiating business insights.
- Required to assist in unpacking and analysing data structures in existing databases and ETL processes using SQL, Business Objects and QlikView.
- Analyse data models, test the outputs, investigate & troubleshoot data issues and devise solutions in line with best practice.
- Responsible for the end-to-end tasks within the data analysis framework working with business representatives, product owners, etc. to define and elicit requirements, analyse data and create reports/dashboards.
Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree (Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering; Information Systems or related)
Experience:
- Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting.
- 2-5 years of experience performing data analysis.
- Experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.
- Experience working with data in various data sources and databases.
- Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills.
- Insurance knowledge and experience will be an added advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities
Data Preparation:
- Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards.
- Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.
- Extend the company’s data with third party sources of information when required.
- Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis.
- Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems.
- Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database.
- Provide the data mapping and associated transformation rules for each data item.
Analysis & Visualisation:
- Interpret data, analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports and/or dashboards.
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.
- Use data to answer key questions about the business.
- Own and maintain dashboards, ongoing reporting, and ad hoc requests from the organization.
- Support and maintain the data models at multiple levels of detail and functionality (conceptual, logical, normalised, relational, dimensional,
- application level, subject-level, integrated, etc.).
- Assist Data Modelers to draw up detailed data models.
Stakeholder Engagement:
- Work with management and other business users to gather requirements, provide status updates, and build relationships.
- Present information using data visualisation techniques.
- Facilitate requirements gathering workshops with the business.
- Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to analyse information needs, functional requirements and business processes.
Desired Skills:
- • Interpret data
- • Identify
- analyse
- and interpret trends
- • Support and maintain the data models