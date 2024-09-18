Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 18, 2024

DATA ANALYST

  • Salary: R670 500
  • Closing Date 01 OCTOBER 2024

PURPOSE

  • Guided by Senior Data Analyst/Data Scientist, this role will be responsible for sourcing and transforming a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end users to develop differentiating business insights.
  • Required to assist in unpacking and analysing data structures in existing databases and ETL processes using SQL, Business Objects and QlikView.
  • Analyse data models, test the outputs, investigate & troubleshoot data issues and devise solutions in line with best practice.
  • Responsible for the end-to-end tasks within the data analysis framework working with business representatives, product owners, etc. to define and elicit requirements, analyse data and create reports/dashboards.
  • QUALIFICATIONS
  • Bachelor’s degree (Statistics; Data or Computer Science; Engineering; Information
  • Systems or related).
    EXPERIENCE
  • Functional experience in analytics, data visualisation or reporting.
  • 2-5 years of experience performing data analysis.
  • Experience in using a variety of data tools, analysis methods and data visualization to turn data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.
  • Experience working with data in various data sources and databases.
  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills.
  • Insurance knowledge and experience will be an added advantage.
  • JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
    Data Preparation
  • Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards.
  • Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.
  • Extend the company’s data with third party sources of information when required.
  • Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis.
  • Perform data profiling of data contained in source systems.
  • Provide detailed analysis of all data implemented into the database.

