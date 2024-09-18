Intermediate C# Developer Back-end

Sep 18, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree or Diploma required
  • Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS)
  • Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, . NET 6/7. Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries. Experience developing highly performant and scalable systems
  • Experience with RabbitMQ or similar would be a great advantage
  • Working knowledge of the following patterns and practices are higly desirable: Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Look after the back-end of the Telematics platform
  • Improve existing functionality withinthe system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
  • Day to day tasks involves joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++
  • Meet best practice criteria in the testing of software

Desired Skills:

  • Development C#
  • C++
  • writing back-end software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

