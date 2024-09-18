Intermediate C# Developer Back-end

REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant Degree or Diploma required
- Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS)
- Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, . NET 6/7. Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries. Experience developing highly performant and scalable systems
- Experience with RabbitMQ or similar would be a great advantage
- Working knowledge of the following patterns and practices are higly desirable: Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Look after the back-end of the Telematics platform
- Improve existing functionality withinthe system, using the Scrum Agile methodology
- Day to day tasks involves joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++
- Meet best practice criteria in the testing of software
Desired Skills:
- Development C#
- C++
- writing back-end software
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree