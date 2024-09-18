IT Auditor – to relocate to Malta – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a leading professional services firm in Malta, seeks a talented IT Auditor to join their Technology Advisory team. This fast-growing business area offers excellent opportunities for professional development, further training, and career progression.

Job Description:

As an IT Auditor, you will ensure the integrity, security, and compliance of our client’s IT systems and processes. You’ll be responsible for evaluating and assessing the effectiveness of information systems, internal controls, and risk management procedures. This dynamic role offers varied and challenging work across multiple service areas, providing ample opportunities for growth and impact.

Responsibilities:

Conduct IT audit activities, including general IT control reviews, application controls audits, and data analytics assignments

Collaborate with clients to understand their IT environment, objectives, and regulatory requirements

Assist in delivering technology assurance engagements, including external audits, gaming audits, GDPR/privacy audits, IT internal audits, and service auditor reports

Maintain effective communication with clients to manage expectations and meet engagement deadlines and quality standards

Stay informed about industry regulations, standards, and emerging best practices

Contribute to quality improvement through education and other activities

Foster a productive, innovative, and teamwork-driven workplace

Adhere to the highest professional standards and maintain strict client confidentiality

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems, Information Security, or a related field

Certified Information System Auditor (CISA)

1-3 years of experience in a corporate, consulting, or technology advisory role

Strong knowledge of IT audit practices and risk management

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Fluency in English with strong communication abilities

Self-motivated with the ability to work autonomously and in a team

Proficiency in relevant software tools and data analysis techniques

