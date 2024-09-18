IT Auditor – to relocate to Malta

Our client, a leading professional services firm in Malta, seeks a talented IT Auditor to join their Technology Advisory team. This fast-growing business area offers excellent opportunities for professional development, further training, and career progression.
Job Description:
As an IT Auditor, you will ensure the integrity, security, and compliance of our client’s IT systems and processes. You’ll be responsible for evaluating and assessing the effectiveness of information systems, internal controls, and risk management procedures. This dynamic role offers varied and challenging work across multiple service areas, providing ample opportunities for growth and impact.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct IT audit activities, including general IT control reviews, application controls audits, and data analytics assignments
- Collaborate with clients to understand their IT environment, objectives, and regulatory requirements
- Assist in delivering technology assurance engagements, including external audits, gaming audits, GDPR/privacy audits, IT internal audits, and service auditor reports
- Maintain effective communication with clients to manage expectations and meet engagement deadlines and quality standards
- Stay informed about industry regulations, standards, and emerging best practices
- Contribute to quality improvement through education and other activities
- Foster a productive, innovative, and teamwork-driven workplace
- Adhere to the highest professional standards and maintain strict client confidentiality
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems, Information Security, or a related field
- Certified Information System Auditor (CISA)
- 1-3 years of experience in a corporate, consulting, or technology advisory role
- Strong knowledge of IT audit practices and risk management
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Fluency in English with strong communication abilities
- Self-motivated with the ability to work autonomously and in a team
- Proficiency in relevant software tools and data analysis techniques
Desired Skills:
- IT Audit
- CISA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree